Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,224. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.