Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,562,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,263 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,195,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,417,000 after acquiring an additional 47,241 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,055,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,970,000 after acquiring an additional 382,272 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,408.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,006,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,970,000 after buying an additional 940,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 933,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DISV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 287,303 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

