Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 1,927 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $436.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.12. The company has a market cap of $348.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

