Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “action list buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.68% from the stock’s current price.

BAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.68. The stock had a trading volume of 451,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,632. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after buying an additional 30,996,329 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $391,679,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,723,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,180,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.