Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at National Bankshares

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BEP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 70,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,061. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 73,897,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,179,243,000 after buying an additional 5,148,270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,107,000 after acquiring an additional 117,246 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 14.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,659,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,635 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,490,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,099,000 after purchasing an additional 57,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at $186,066,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

