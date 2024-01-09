BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.65% of BRP Group worth $17,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BRP Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRP stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $24.12. 47,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $32.12.

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $306.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

