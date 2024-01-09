Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.64.

Shares of NYSE BC traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $90.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. Brunswick’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter worth $46,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

