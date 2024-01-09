BSW Wealth Partners Acquires 1,279 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,694 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $52.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $53.18.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.35.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

