BSW Wealth Partners Acquires 2,857 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $236,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,174,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,929,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $228,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.63. 1,913,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,938. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.15.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.