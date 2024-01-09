BSW Wealth Partners Acquires 358 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.30. 3,295,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,375,892. The company has a market cap of $151.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

