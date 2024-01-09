BSW Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,958. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $234.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.