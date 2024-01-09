BSW Wealth Partners Buys 240 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Netflix were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $483.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,933. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $465.74 and a 200-day moving average of $432.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $211.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $463.88.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

