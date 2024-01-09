BSW Wealth Partners Buys 610 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total value of $3,097,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,266,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,615,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total transaction of $2,057,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $12,009,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total value of $3,097,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,615,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,093,833 shares of company stock worth $266,137,071. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,420,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,731. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.16 and a twelve month high of $268.36. The stock has a market cap of $253.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.61, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

