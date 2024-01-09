BSW Wealth Partners Buys 746 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Sony Group were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SONY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NYSE SONY traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $92.13. The stock had a trading volume of 194,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.44. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.62 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The company has a market cap of $113.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

