BSW Wealth Partners Buys 8,470 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,697,000 after purchasing an additional 472,382 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,749,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $69.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,822,319 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.62.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.