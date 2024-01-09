BSW Wealth Partners Cuts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Novartis were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.26. 932,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $107.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

