BSW Wealth Partners Cuts Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in ASML were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 511.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML traded down $5.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $715.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $771.98. The firm has a market cap of $282.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $697.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $668.12.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

