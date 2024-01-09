BSW Wealth Partners Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BSW Wealth Partners cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,284,833,000 after acquiring an additional 903,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,691,000 after acquiring an additional 492,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.91. The company had a trading volume of 983,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.78. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.