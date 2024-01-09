BSW Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.60. The stock had a trading volume of 380,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,858. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

