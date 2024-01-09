BSW Wealth Partners Grows Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 7.8% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $35,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,755,000. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 127,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 95.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 29,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,151,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $51.01. 1,732,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,474. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

