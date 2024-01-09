BSW Wealth Partners Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 4.2% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $18,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,904. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.167 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.