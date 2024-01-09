BSW Wealth Partners Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VBR stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.55. 179,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $182.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.