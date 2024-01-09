BSW Wealth Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Danaher were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.02 and its 200-day moving average is $232.60. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62. The company has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

