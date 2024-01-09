BSW Wealth Partners Has $1.45 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

BSW Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.48. 1,255,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $34.18.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

