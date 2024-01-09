BSW Wealth Partners Has $480,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.06 and its 200 day moving average is $193.41.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

