BSW Wealth Partners Has $5.65 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.3% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 688,938,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,120,000 after buying an additional 6,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,383,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,639,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,394. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.02. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

