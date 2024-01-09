BSW Wealth Partners Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.4% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $331,754,000. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 318,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,147,000 after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 123,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.38. 111,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.61. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $75.87.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

