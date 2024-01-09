BSW Wealth Partners Has $675,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dover were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in Dover by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DOV stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.23. 374,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,814. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

