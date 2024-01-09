BSW Wealth Partners Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 85,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $38,945,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Oracle by 36.2% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 5,804 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Oracle by 6.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,987,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $210,519,000 after purchasing an additional 114,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 147,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.37. 2,978,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,977,137. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $284.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.