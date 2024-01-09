BSW Wealth Partners Invests $1.13 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Ball by 446.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BALL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.12. The stock had a trading volume of 417,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,591. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

