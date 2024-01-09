BSW Wealth Partners Reduces Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,229 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises 1.4% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners owned about 0.35% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,229. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.83.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.