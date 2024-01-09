BSW Wealth Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 6.8% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BSW Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.52% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $30,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,400. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.12 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.31.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.