BSW Wealth Partners Sells 1,012 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

BSW Wealth Partners cut its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 65.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 33.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 606,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,433,000 after acquiring an additional 151,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.29. 562,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.15. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.59.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on A. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

