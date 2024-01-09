BSW Wealth Partners Sells 1,538 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for 1.2% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. BSW Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of BATS ESGV traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $84.65. 339,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average of $78.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

