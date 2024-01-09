BSW Wealth Partners Sells 196 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709,289 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,481,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after purchasing an additional 428,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,802,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $235.83. 115,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,731. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.91 and a 200-day moving average of $223.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $246.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.