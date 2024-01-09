BSW Wealth Partners Sells 2,190 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.85. 2,878,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,348. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $238.74. The firm has a market cap of $332.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.