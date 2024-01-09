BSW Wealth Partners Sells 222 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 0.6% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

ACWI traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.75. 1,240,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,169. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.94 and a fifty-two week high of $102.28.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.962 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

