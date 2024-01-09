BSW Wealth Partners Sells 282 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,084,000 after buying an additional 401,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,681,000 after buying an additional 563,052 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.5 %

MDLZ stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.32. 2,151,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average is $70.57. The firm has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

