BSW Wealth Partners Sells 36,089 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,089 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 358.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 275.0% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 183.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other news, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $4,324,948.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,699,067 shares in the company, valued at $135,756,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Megan Wood sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $515,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,111,920.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $4,324,948.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,699,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,756,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,477. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of DOCN stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.36. 294,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,879. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.10.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

