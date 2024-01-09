BSW Wealth Partners Sells 428 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,330 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.26. 14,964,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,709,188. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a PE ratio of -120.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.