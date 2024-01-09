BSW Wealth Partners Sells 451 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.16. 921,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,966. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $56.69.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.