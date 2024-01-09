BSW Wealth Partners Sells 5,408 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.51. 1,452,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,352,564. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day moving average of $105.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

