BSW Wealth Partners Sells 744 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners owned 0.43% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 109.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Investure LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Investure LLC now owns 98,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:CRBN traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $163.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $138.38 and a one year high of $166.32.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.