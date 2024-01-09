BSW Wealth Partners Sells 80 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BSW Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,286,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 55,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $455.90.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

MA traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $422.66. 754,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,296. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $428.36. The company has a market cap of $396.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $409.60 and its 200-day moving average is $401.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.