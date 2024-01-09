BSW Wealth Partners Sells 921 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,639,000 after purchasing an additional 78,465 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,592,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.25. The stock had a trading volume of 534,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,279. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $171.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.83 and a 200 day moving average of $161.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

