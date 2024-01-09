BSW Wealth Partners Takes $617,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.41. 924,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $65.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

