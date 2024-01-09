BSW Wealth Partners Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mathes Company Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 52,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $923,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GLD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.89. 3,090,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,953,064. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.