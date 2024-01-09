Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Downgraded by UBS Group to Sell

UBS Group downgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $37.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $44.34 on Friday. Buckle has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $50.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.50 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 53.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Buckle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Buckle

In related news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk acquired 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,547.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,102.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 167.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after acquiring an additional 655,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after buying an additional 381,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after buying an additional 342,352 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Buckle by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after buying an additional 322,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 1,123.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 230,605 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

