Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.05% of Builders FirstSource worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE:BLDR traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,972. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $171.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

