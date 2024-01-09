Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Position Reduced by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. decreased its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Cabot accounts for about 0.6% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Cabot worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cabot by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cabot by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Cabot Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Cabot stock traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $75.64. 30,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $86.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.48 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

